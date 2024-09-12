Salt awarded multi-million grant from Innovate UK

Salt has been awarded a multi-million grant from Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The company provides rights and royalties solutions for music creators and societies around the world.

The funding will accelerate Salt's investment in AI innovation, in an effort to further advance tools designed to empower and safeguard music creators and rights-holders. Salt is releasing new AI-enhanced capabilities that can be used across its entire product line.

“The grant will help unlock groundbreaking operational efficiencies within the industry, solidifying Salt's position as a leader in AI-driven rightsholder-centric solutions for the music sector,” said a statement.

Innovate UK provides targeted sectors with expertise, facilities and funding to test, demonstrate and evolve their ideas.

Salt partnered with Queen Mary University’s Centre for Digial Music for this project, leveraging their expertise in AI and digital music.

Salt CEO Doug Imrie said: "Salt is excited to be at the forefront of AI innovation and the evolution of next-generation tools for the music industry’s creators and rights-holders. We are delighted to have the experts at Queen Mary University join our mission to ensure that creators' contributions, rights, accreditation and remuneration are protected across the music industry and benefit from the latest technological advances."

Salt is excited to be at the forefront of AI innovation Doug Imrie

Simon Dixon, director of the UKRI Centre for Doctoral Training in Artificial Intelligence and Music at Queen Mary University of London, said: “Our Centre for Digital Music has grown into a world-leading, multidisciplinary research group, responsible for numerous spinout companies and business partnerships with companies large and small. Industry partnerships like these allow us to achieve more real-world impact from our research, and give companies access to researchers working at the very edge of what’s possible.”

Dave Stewart, Eurythmics co-founder and Salt investor, said: "With Salt's pioneering AI work and the added horsepower from this funding, our partnership with Queen Mary University becomes a game changer so badly needed in the labyrinthine system that exists today. We're poised to continue redefining the music industry landscape, empowering creators and protecting their rights with unmatched innovation."

PHOTO: (L-R) Salt CEO Doug Imrie with new investor Dave Stewart and Swedish songwriter and producer Niclas Molinder, co-founder of Salt’s Session platform