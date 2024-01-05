Saltburn and TikTok send Murder On The Dancefloor back to the Top 10 after two decades

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is back in the Top 10 with her biggest hit, Murder On The Dancefloor.

The disco single, which peaked at No.2 upon release in 2001, has re-entered the charts at No.8 thanks to its appearance in the final scene of Saltburn, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Murder On The Dancefloor (Polydor) returned to the Top 10 for the first time since 2002 with chart sales of 13,358 (Official Charts Company) – a week-on-week increase in consumption of 375.5%. It was streamed 2.1m times in the UK in the past week.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s track passed a million sales last month and now stands at 1,020,219. It has been reset to SCR (standard chart ratio) so is not penalised as a catalogue track, which will help its chart campaign.

As a result of the Saltburn sync, many TikTok users are discovering the song for the first time, with the #MurderOnTheDancefloor hashtag racking up over 43 million views on TikTok. The song has featured in more than 290,000 TikTok videos, including one from Ellis-Bextor recreating the dance scene from the film that has 4.3m views.

Darina Connolly, head of music partnerships UK & Ireland at TikTok, said: “We're over the moon to see Sophie hit No.8! It's fantastic to see her not just climbing the charts, but also diving into the fun on TikTok, recreating that iconic dance and engaging directly with creators.

“Murder on the Dancefloor is an undeniable banger, which has been embraced by the TikTok community decades after its release. It's a brilliant example of how music fans on TikTok don't care if a song is new or old. We love that TikTok breathes life into classic tracks and has become a home for fans to share their appreciation for films of the moment like Saltburn.”

On New Year’s Eve, the song garnered its highest daily global streams to date on Spotify of 1.5 million – a 340% year-on-year increase – and entered the Global Spotify chart for the first time (at No.130).

Vevo reported a 541% increase in views for the video in the UK.

Other tracks in the film have also seen a streaming boost in the UK, including The Killers' Mr Brightside at No.31 (8,629 sales) and Perfect (Exceeder) at No.40 (7,845 sales) by Mason Vs. Princess Superstar.

