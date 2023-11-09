Sam Ryder, Jorja Smith and Anne-Marie release Amazon Original festive tracks

To mark the beginning of the festive season, Amazon Music has announced the release of three brand-new Amazon Original tracks from Sam Ryder, Jorja Smith and Anne-Marie, which are available now exclusively on Amazon Music.

You're Christmas To Me by BRIT nominee Sam Ryder and Christmas Without You by Anne-Marie, 10-time BRIT Award nominee, will be featured in Prime Video's Original comedy film, Your Christmas Or Mine 2. BRIT Award-winner Jorja Smith has also created a reimagined Amazon Original cover of East 17’s track, Stay Another Day.

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 will be premiered worldwide on December 8, and the tracks from Ryder and Smith will also be supported by music videos, launched in the run-up to Christmas.

These new Amazon Music Original songs will be the latest releases to join a growing list of holiday tracks that have been released exclusively on Amazon Music, from artists like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Carrie Underwood and HER.

“Imagine blasting through the sky on a runaway sleigh with a skin full of mulled wine next to the big red guy – that’s my Christmas song,” said Sam Ryder.

Anne-Marie commented: "Christmas Without You holds a special place in my heart, and I'm thrilled to share my Amazon Original version with the world. This song is a reminder that the most precious gift during Christmas is the presence of loved ones."

Jorja Smith added: "I had a lot of fun putting my own unique spin on this timeless Christmas classic, hope you all enjoy it!”

PHOTO: Rio Carciero