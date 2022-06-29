Scott Williams promoted to president of CD Baby and Soundrop

Downtown Music Holdings has appointed Scott Williams to the position of president of CD Baby and Soundrop.

Williams previously served as chief technology officer of CD Baby. It now distributes more than 10 million tracks for 1.2m artists around the world.

“During his tenure at CD Baby, Scott has spearheaded the ongoing evolution of the company’s technology platform that has made it a favourite of independent artists all over the world,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings. “As President of CD Baby and Soundrop, Scott will bring the same passion for innovation he’s brought to tech to the company’s overall operations as we continue to expand our offerings to artists.”

Williams joined CD Baby in 2013 as vice president of technology and was promoted to CTO in 2019. He was central to the launch of Soundrop, a low-cost music distribution service with transparent pricing, collaborator splits and no annual fees.

Williams leads the team behind CD Baby’s reporting to its artist clients, who receive weekly payments.

Prior to his role at CD Baby, Williams led technology at EdTech companies Avant Assessment and Learning.com. He started his career as a Nintendo Game counsellor - a professional video game player tasked with providing advice on the game tip hotline.

“Leading the skilled and dedicated technology teams at CD Baby and Soundrop for the last decade has been a great honour,” said Williams. “We’ve been laser-focused on serving the more than one million artists that rely on us to get their music out into the universe to be discovered and to generate income. I am so fortunate to be able to grow at the company I love so much to continue my mission of helping the independent artist community.”

Scott Williams is a recipient of the 2019 Rapid Growth Award from 7CTOs, an organisation devoted to the growth of tech leaders. Since 2020, he has been a member of the DDEX board of directors, representing Downtown Music Holdings.