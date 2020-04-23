Scottish Music Industry Association launch advisory group

The Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) have announced today the members appointed to its first every Advisory Group. Comprised of music industry practioners from aross Scotland, the group will aim to talk about each member's experience in their sector to work on challenges within the indsutry so that they can forge new solutions and opportunities.

Selected by a panel from the SMIA executive team (Robert Kilpatrick and Blue Kirkhope), the company board and also Caroline Selwell (Musicians' Union) and Jamie Houston (Creative Scotland), 19 applicants were chosen be a part of the group. The first meeting was held yesterday via video call to discuss the current impact of coronavirus.

It's members include Arusa Quereshi (Editor, The List), Richy Muirhead (founder and creative director, Scottish Alternative Music Awards), Stina Tweeddale (Honeyblood), Halina Rifai (team leader, Scottish Women Inventing Music), and Denise Allan (director, 677 Media Management) among others.



The group will meet twice a year and will ensure that the SMIA are working on matters important to the industry in Scotland at present.

Executive chair of the SMIA, Dougal Perman, said: “We’re excited about the launch of our advisory group. Now — amidst uncertainty, severe economic hardship and overwhelming public health concerns — they will be a sounding board for how our actions respond to the needs and wants of people working in music in Scotland. The members represent an interesting, diverse cross section of the music industry.

"This inaugural group forms a strong foundation upon which we can build a meaningful, mutually beneficial relationship with the industry. Our company board respects the advisory group members' experience and opinions. For the benefit of our members, and the wider music industry, searching for answers to coronavirus questions, we welcome their input and recommendations for SMIA policy.”

Last year, the SMIA announced seven new members joining its company board, and is aiming to continue to hold musical intellectual property and to further its business in the music supply chain in Scotland.