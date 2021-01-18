Scruff Of The Neck teams with Twitch on livestream series from Manchester

Manchester music company Scruff Of The Neck has announced a partnership with Twitch.

After more than a decade in business, the promotions company is working around the Covid-19 pandemic by rapidly evolving its business model.

While 70% of their revenue was previously from live promotions around the UK and Europe, Scruff Of The Neck has managed to grow its label business and adapt to the loss of gigs with new livestream opportunities.

The partnership with Twitch supports the creative production of three-hour nightly broadcasts featuring live performances, interviews and features, hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Abbie McCarthy. It launches on Tuesday, January 19 at 7.30pm with Corella and Ellysse Mason. Other acts across the first two weeks include Jack Curley, Low Island, The Lottery Winners, Bamily, Ist Ist, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Dan D’Lion, Devon, Kid Kapichi, King No-one, Larkins, Lucy Deakin and The Rills.

Arriving in the middle of a national lockdown, the partnership will provide an outlet for artists, as well as work for the support industry around them at a time when it’s needed most.

The first 10 launch shows in January are to “focus on the celebratory essence of live and will hold a torch for the return of gigs around the country”, according to a statement. Next month a diverse format of fresh live video content ideas will be introduced.

Since its inception in a Manchester pub 12 years ago, Scruff Of The Neck has grown to become a globally recognised live promoter, running shows across the UK and Europe, as well as festival stages from Y Not? Festival to SXSW in the USA.

The company is also a record label, publisher and creative agency. Scruff Of The Neck won Best Small Label at the 2019 AIM Awards.

This partnership has revolutionised our business at a time when being adaptive and forward thinking is crucial Mark Lippman

Mark Lippmann, CEO & founder of Scruff of the Neck (pictured), said: “This partnership has revolutionised our business at a time when being adaptive and forward thinking is crucial. We’ve converted both floors of our Manchester office into a broadcast ready space with a stage, podcast area and recording studio.

“I have two clear visions for Scruff Of The Neck: the business vision is for streaming to be the lifeblood of the business and the cultural vision is for people all around the world to know Manchester for two things – Manchester United (football) and Scruff Of The Neck (music). This partnership is a catalyst for both.”

Chris Brearley, head of live at Scruff Of The Neck, added: “It's no secret that working in live music over the past year has been tough, both for artists and their teams. Partnering with Twitch, we're excited to be able to create new opportunities for artists to reconnect with their fans by offering high-quality, free-to-access live performances and programming. We hope that we can develop a space for new music discovery, while at the same time building an online community for those looking to immerse themselves in a gig experience and become part of the conversation around some of the most exciting talent on offer.”

Scruff of the Neck TV is supported by additional partnerships with Blackmagic Design, Fender, Gretsch, Blackstar, Native Instruments and Noblechairs.