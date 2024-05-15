Sea Girls experiment with wristband embedded with digital album and bonus content

Sea Girls have partnered with Serenade on a wristband embedded with their new album and additional digital content.

Serenade first worked with the Official Charts Company on the chart-eligible digital pressing format in 2022.

Sea Girls have launched their own Alt Records label with Believe for the relase of their third album, Midnight Butterflies, on June 14. The Sea Girls wristband embeds a digital pressing of the album and allows access to exclusive content.

Max Shand, CEO & founder of Serenade, said: “We were thrilled to launch Serenade's latest innovation with Sea Girls and Believe this March, bringing chart accredited music and bonus content to any item – this time, via a wristband that unlocked pre-sale access to their upcoming album, Midnight Butterflies. As a business, we've recognised that while fans love digital experiences, they want to collect and own physical items, and so we thought it fitting to bring the two together.”

As well as a high quality digital download of the Sea Girls LP, the limited edition wristband opens up access to album commentary from the band and behind-the-scenes photos.

Serenade has teamed with more acts on digital pressings and is expanding internationally.

Shand added: “Since launching with Sea Girls, we have also worked with Bring Me The Horizon on an incredible droid-shaped key ring, a tour-centric lyric poster for Tom Walker, a fragrance bundle for Bugzy Malone, a magazine bundle with Sum 41 and Rock Sound, and an awesome mini-album with the great Cassyette. All chart eligible in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and soon to be Germany.”