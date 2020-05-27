MIDEM is putting artist and label services at the centre of its online edition.

The conference is launching the Artist & Label Services Forum as a marketplace for labels, managers and artists to source marketing, sales, rights, legal and distribution solutions.

“That’s very important because we can see that artist and label services is now a big part of the business,” said MIDEM director Alexandre Deniot. “In 2021, we’re going to have a big area at MIDEM in Cannes to ...