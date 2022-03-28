Session launches music creators vodcast series with Tom Gray, Jen Long and Fiona Bevan

Session has launched a new vodcast series, In Session With.

Session is a platform with backing from ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus and Max Martin that delivers collaborative solutions to ensure music creators get the credit they deserve. Formerly known as Auddly, it works by capturing audio, lyrics and credits, and sends this to music industry stakeholders using international data standards.

The vodcast features informal and insightful conversations between creators about the music industry covering the most pressing issues, including the impact of data management, royalty distribution and remuneration in the creative process.

Each episode also delves into the stories behind the creator’s achievements, as well as providing learnings and tips for the next generation of creators.

We're launching a new #vodcast series called #inSessionwith feat. award-winning artists, legendary producers & industry icons. Learn how to survive & thrive in the music industry, or just enjoy listening to some incredible stories from industry royalty. Watch this space ???? pic.twitter.com/hPNG12nunE — Session (@sessioncredit) March 24, 2022

The first season features Live Aid promoter Harvey Goldsmith, Grammy-nominated singer songwriter Laura White, session drummer Joe Lazarus, rising producer and songwriter Steph Marziano, BRIT and Grammy winning songwriter/producer Jonathan Quarmby, and Abbey Road engineer Christian Wright.

The hosts are Ivors Academy chair and Gomez member Tom Gray, BBC radio host Jen Long and singer-songwriter Fiona Bevan.

The vodcast will be available on Spotify, Apple, Google vodcasts and Stitcher, with full recordings on YouTube.