Share To TikTok feature launches on Spotify and Apple Music

Share To TikTok has launched as a new feature enabling users to share from Apple Music and Spotify to TikTok.

The DSPs’ users will be able to share music, podcasts and audiobooks to TikTok, directly from the platforms’ share menus.

Users can choose to share their favourite content in two different ways:

They can post to the TikTok Feed (FYP and Stories) by sharing tracks, albums, playlists and other content using the screen feature or photo mode.

Alternatively, DMs via TikTok Messages allow users to send friends their favourite content, which they can then easily open in the DSP from which it was shared.

The content shared to TikTok will feature a link back to the original source on the DSP, which will drive further discovery and engagement on those streaming services.

Share To TikTok' is the latest product partnership with the music streaming services, following the launch of Add To Music App, which helps users save a track that they discover on TikTok to their preferred streaming service.

"Today's launch of Share To TikTok is the latest example of our ongoing commitment to support music discovery and artist promotion in partnership with music streaming services,” said Ole Obermann, global head of music business development. “Since its launch, Add To Music App has already been responsible for hundreds of millions of track saves and billions of streams on our partner music streaming services. Share To TikTok takes the user experience full circle, and will be an amazing way of promoting artists and tracks to the TikTok community."

"We already know that creative expression is a core tenet of the TikTok user and creator experience, a tenet that is also strongly valued by our DSP partners,” said Lindsey Kelt Zikry, global product partnerships lead, TikTok. “Our 'Share To TikTok' integration enables seamless sharing of content from music streaming services to TikTok, unlocking a limitless new method of creative expression for users and creators alike, along with an ability for artists, authors, and podcasters to seamlessly connect with their audiences on TikTok."

In a separate development, Spotify users can also now save songs to the streaming platform from Instagram with one tap.