Shazam reports user numbers top 200 million

Shazam has revealed that it has surpassed 200 million monthly active users around the world.

The music recognition app was acquired by Apple in 2018.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and international content, said: “Apple Music and Shazam offer a seamless experience to music fans around the world, from Shazam’s ubiquitous discovery platform to Apple Music’s unparalleled content, global live radio stations and human curation. Looking back at our long history together, we can only see how close our missions have been: bringing the best home for music lovers and creators everywhere.”

Tones And I’s Dance Monkey is the most Shazamed track ever. It has had more than 3.6m Shazams since its release in May 2019.

Tones And I said: “Shazam has been a huge platform for me in terms of reaching people. I didn’t have a following when I released Dance monkey, but it gave me the opportunity to reach more people and elevate my fan-base, which has all let to creating a career for myself. Shazam is definitely an app designed to help more unknown artists, and everyone knows Tones loves an up-and-comer.”

Users can also listen to the Shazam Discovery Top 50, which compiles up-and-coming songs from breaking artists around the world, and access Shazam’s global, country and city-specific top charts in app and on the website.