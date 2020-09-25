Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason launch BBC's Experience Classical

Radio 3 and BBC Archive has launched Experience Classical, a digital experience providing a new way to discover classical music through audio performances, programmes and podcasts.

The roll-out has been supported by BBC Young Musician winner Sheku Kanneh-Mason, his sister and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, and Radio 3 broadcaster and composer Hannah Peel. The Kanneh-Mason siblings are both signed to Decca, which is releasing Q4 family album Carnival on November 6.

Experience Classical features more than 600 audio recordings performed by the BBC Orchestras, Choirs and performers from Radio 3’s New Generation Artists, with works by over 150 composers from 20 nationalities. There are eight categories to help new listeners explore, from Composers and Instruments to Discovery, Mood and Cutting Edge.

The platform has 400 radio programmes and podcasts - from Composer Of The Week to The Listening Service - to give deeper context and help listeners get more out of the music.

All the music, programmes and podcasts will play in BBC Sounds.

BBC Young Composer has also created a specially curated collection of BBC commissions written by alumni of the BBC Young Composer competition for Experience Classical. Every year, hundreds of 12-18 year olds enter the competition for the chance to have their new music broadcast by the BBC Orchestras and Choirs.

In the coming weeks, Experience Classical will be home to a new immersive 3D sound experience. Performances will be available for listening in binaural sound as part of the BBC Philharmonic partnering with BBC Research and Development to produce binaural recordings of concerts at the Bridgewater Hall and at the BBC Proms.