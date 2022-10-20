Shygirl becomes first artist to debut video on OnlyFans

Shygirl has become the first artist to debut their music video on the digital media platform, OnlyFans.

Produced by Object & Animal and directed by Diana Kunst, the video for Shlut was shot in Sweden. The explicit version is premiering on OnlyFans

Shlut is the latest single from Shygirl’s debut album, Nymph, which charted inside the Top 40 last month.

OnlyFans has been growing its creator base in the music sector, but this is the first time a music video has debuted in this way. The platform has attempted to move the focus away from adult content.

Shygirl said: “OnlyFans is a space for me to get personal with true fans only. It’s a little experiment to see what I’m inspired to create when I know I have your full attention. It’s somewhere where I can give better context to my work, the motivations behind it, and a more in-depth look at the things that inspire me. I want to be able to create and share my imagery in all aspects, and this platform allows me full visual freedom without censorship. On OnlyFans you will know me best.”

Sarah M, of Muise Management, said: “It is a great thing for artists to be able to appropriate all platforms, diversify their content and allow their creativity to flow. Especially in a day where radio censorship, shadow banning and algorithms dictate their creative output.”

Because Music said: “We are excited to support Shygirl as she investigates new platforms on which to share her work in a more direct and intimate way with her core fanbase.”

The label was nominated at the Music Week Awards 2021 for its Shygirl campaign.

Ami Gan, OnlyFans CEO, said: We are delighted that Shygirl has launched an OnlyFans profile to debut her music video. We are passionate about empowering all creators on our platform and looking forward to watching Shygirl’s artistic vision unfold while her fans experience her brilliance sans restrictions.”

Subscribers can read our Shygirl interview here.





