Simon Fuller and TikTok launch talent search for global pop act

Simon Fuller has partnered with TikTok on a talent search for a global music collective.

Through an in-app audition process on TikTok, Fullerwill be looking for undiscovered artists to earn a spot in the group.

“TikTok has empowered self-expression and creativity and captured the hearts and minds of hundreds of millions of passionate users. The next generation of Pop Stars have eagerly embraced the platform,” said Fuller, founder of XIX Entertainment and creator of the Idol franchise. “With the help of the TikTok audience, I will bring together a line-up of incredible artists to shape the next level of pop fandom. This will be the most connected pop group ever, thriving on every platform and sharing their talent and positive energy with the world.”

“It's been nothing short of awe-inspiring to see the extraordinary musical talent – from up-and-coming artists to superstars like Lizzo, JLo and Justin Beiber – that shows up on TikTok every day and inspires even more creativity around the world," said Kevin Mayer, TikTok CEO. "Together with Simon Fuller, we have the opportunity to find the next stars, many of whom are on TikTok today, and empower them to become a cultural phenomenon.”

"TikTok is shaping culture, supercharging music discovery, and fast-tracking artists onto the charts,” said Ole Obermann, TikTok’s global head of music. “We’re delighted to partner with Simon Fuller as we continue to support emerging talent and build TikTok as the premiere artist development and discovery platform. Simon’s unrivalled track record of identifying and nurturing musical talent is a perfect fit with our mission at TikTok.”

Audition details will be announced on the TikTok app shortly.