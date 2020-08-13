Simon Mayo joins Greatest Hits Radio for new weekend show

Having already helped launch Bauer Media’s new classical entertainment station, Scala Radio last year, Simon Mayo is now set to join Greatest Hits Radio for a new weekend show

The show, christened ‘The Album Show with Simon Mayo’, will air from Sunday September 6, 1pm-4pm.

An official press release stated: “It is a three-hour showcase dedicated to the albums that provided the musical backdrop to three decades [70s 80s and 90s], including features that celebrate and explore listeners’ record collections along with a weekly Classic Album Countdown.”

The inaugural show will pay homage to one of Mayo’s favourite artists, Bruce Springsteen.

Speaking about joining Greatest Hits Radio, Mayo said: “Three hours of great album music will be a Sunday treat for me. I hope it will reconnect you to a time when your album collection was THE most important thing in your life. It said who you were. By the time we come off-air, you’ll want to listen to them all again! Insert that CD. Put the needle on the record. Press play on your cassette player. This will be fun!”

Andy Ashton, content director for the Greatest Hits Radio Network, added: “It’s incredibly exciting that Simon Mayo is joining our already world class line-up as the network expands across the UK. Greatest Hits Radio is all about the music, and we can’t wait to hear Simon sharing his passion for albums and all the greatest hits they hold with our audience. Simon has long been a major player in the industry, becoming one of the UK’s most-loved and trusted broadcasters and we know he’ll be firmly at home on Greatest Hits Radio."