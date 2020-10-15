Snapchat launches new music-driven Sounds feature with Justin Bieber track

Snapchat is launching a new feature allowing users to soundtrack their posts using licensed music.

The new feature, Sounds, utilises "a robust and curated catalogue of music from emerging and established artists" which can be added to "Snaps".

Alongside music, the platform is also testing to allow users to add their own sounds, which will be rolled out globally in the coming months. It follows the addition of music to Instagram Stories and the stellar rise of TikTok.

To launch Sounds, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s new song Lonely will be exclusively available on Snapchat’s Featured Sounds list, which users can then share with their posts. See the video below for details.

Last year Deezer introduced functionality to enable users to share a song or podcast to Snapchat.

By Paul Stokes