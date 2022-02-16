Snapchat teams with Ticketmaster on live music discovery

Snapchat and Ticketmaster have partnered on a live music discovery platform.

Snap has partnered with the ticketing giant on the experience within the Snapchat app, which matches users with events they might like based on their indicated preferences. It also allows them to swipe left and right on upcoming shows, and discover nearby events to where they are already finding their friends on Snap Map.

Snapchatters can access the ‘Ticketmatcher Mini’ through the rocket icon in Chat. They will then be prompted with a brief survey to gauge their taste.

Snapchat will suggest upcoming shows based on preferences, and users can swipe left and right to browse. They can then see if their Snapchat friends have matched with the same event, set up a guestlist and launch a conversation through the Snapchat Camera.

Snapchatters will also be able to view upcoming events at venues nearby through a new Layer on Snap Map, a popular feature that reaches more than 250 million users each month. This will be the first time Snap has integrated a partner to Snap Map through their new Layers technology.

To purchase tickets, users will be directed to checkout on Ticketmaster.com.

“Snap is so excited to partner with Ticketmaster, the world’s largest ticket marketplace to deliver this first-of-its-kind experience for Snapchatters in more than 20 countries around the globe,” said a statement.





