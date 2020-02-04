Somethin' Else and Sony Music launch podcast partnership

Somethin’ Else and Sony Music Entertainment have formed a new global content partnership to expand their development of podcasts across multiple genres.

The move comes as music companies expand their podcast output, while Music Week cover stars Spotify are rapidly increasing their audio content and listening.

Somethin' Else is the production company behind series such as David Tennant Does A Podcast With..., Unheard: The Fred & Rose West Tapes and The Sun King with David Dimbleby. The team have produced content across audio, TV and social media for the past 25 years and their previous work has seen them win numerous awards including eight BAFTAs.

Under the agreement, Somethin’ Else will work with Sony Music on a range of new international podcasting opportunities, including in the US where Somethin’ Else has opened an office in New York.

Newly-launched series that will form part of the Sony Music deal include How Did We Get Here? with Claudia Winkleman and Professor Tanya Byron, which provides listeners with insight and advice on family and parenting issues. Also included in the partnership is The Last Post, produced with The Bugle.

As a partner in podcasting, Sony Music will provide its expertise in content creation, marketing and monetisation to help enhance the scale and scope of Somethin’ Else’s work.

Initial releases for February and beyond will be announced in the coming weeks.

We are building a diverse music and entertainment company by working with partners who are the best in their fields Jason Iley

Jez Nelson, founder and CEO of Somethin’ Else, said: “We are extremely excited about entering into this joint venture with Sony Music. It’s a dream combination of our decades of audio production expertise and podcast success with their global reach, market expertise, marketing power and creative nous. This partnership will allow us, together, to rapidly expand our podcast business, reaching new audiences and revenues. Sony’s ambition in this space matches ours and we look forward to playing an even bigger part in the podcast revolution.”

Sony Music has been developing its podcasting ambitions.

Jason Iley, chairman & CEO of Sony Music UK and Ireland, said: "We are building a diverse music and entertainment company by working with partners who are the best in their fields. Somethin’ Else have driven so much of the creativity and innovation in British podcasting and we are delighted to help bring their work to audiences around the world.”

Dennis Kooker, president, global digital business and US sales, Sony Music Entertainment, said: “Somethin’ Else is an established podcast leader focused on bringing high-quality programming to listeners and we are very impressed with the company Jez Nelson and team have built. Our new partnership will support Somethin’ Else’s continued creative success and expand the reach of its shows to a truly global audience.”