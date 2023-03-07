SongBits partners with British Music Embassy at SXSW

Fan engagement platform SongBits is partnering with the British Music Embassy at SXSW.

During the music, tech and film conference in Austin, Texas (March 10-19), the SongBits team will hold discussions with artists and labels on the platform’s potential in maximising fan engagement and unlocking new revenue streams.

Plans include exclusive live performances from SongBits artists Kiss Nuka at South Asian House and AyseDeniz at the BME showcase on Sunday, March 12.

The platform has signed up new artists and is working on launches for Mat.Joe, KayOrAlpha, Steve Brian, Andy Moor ft. Sarah de Warren, Nash ft. Christina Novelli and Dennis Sheperd over the next month.

The first SongBits launch with UK DJ and producer Ashley Wallbridge went live last month. Fans were able to invest in his song Drop, with investment opportunities selling out in 34 minutes and yielding $20,000 for the artist.

The platform was built by Russell and Justin Sheffield. SongBits is also backed by Dave Stewart, who was a 2022 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Annie Lennox.

Songbits is a unique way for artists to receive immediate payment and for fans to have a deeper connection to songs they love Dave Stewart

Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart said: “Since the dawn of the internet, I’ve worked tirelessly on re-imagining a new world order for artists, both new independent artists and established artists whose livelihood has been taken away. Songbits is a unique way for artists to receive immediate payment and for fans to have a deeper connection to songs they love – it’s a win-win.”

Stewart added: “I’m very excited to have been involved with Songbits since its inception and delighted that our first tests have proved fruitful; the artists love it and so do the fans”.

Ahead of SXSW, the platform has announced that former Apple artist & label liaison manager Florian Wilisch will join SongBits as head of artists.

"Innovation in the music space is what has always driven me,” he said. “SongBits leverages the most advanced tech and makes it accessible to anyone, so I had to be part of it.”

SongBits is billed as a fan club reimagined for the Web3 era. By fractionalising streaming income, the platform says it is supporting artists and labels with a new revenue stream while deepening fan engagement with royalty payments.

“It turns fans into tastemakers, connects them directly to their favourite artists and offers artists and labels new revenue streams with all new levels of data-driven insight,” said a statement.