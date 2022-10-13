SongClip partners with Hipgnosis on 100,000 songs for licensed use in apps

Songclip has partnered with Hipgnosis Songs Management to provide access to around 100,000 songs.

The deal with the patented music clip company will facilitate the integration of thousands of songs by writers such as Chrissie Hynde, Sam Hollander, Ari Levine, Jack Antonoff and Savan Kotecha across a variety of consumer applications, including social, dating, messaging, creation and more.

Songclip works in partnership with all major music rights holders to provide a streamlined solution for licensing and integrating music within consumer applications. Key partners include UMG, UMPG, WMG, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, and many more rights owners to help app companies navigate the complexities of music licensing.

The firm’s technology suite manages search & discovery, catalogue & compliance, licensing, royalty payments, reporting and end-user analytics ensuring all music is properly accounted for and licensed.

“Hipgnosis and Songclip have been at the forefront of understanding the value of music IP across apps and social media,” said Andy Blacker, co-founder & CEO of Songclip, a Clipmedia company. “Our strategic partnership and combined mission makes sure that music in apps will be properly licensed and that IP owners are compensated.”

Ted Cockle, chief music officer, Hipgnosis Song Management, said: “Music is at the heart of our lives, it has the power to evoke strong emotions and we can already see how integral it is to many parts of our online life. Songclip represents the industry-backed solution for making sure apps can easily integrate music, with proper licensing, compliance and payment back to right’s holders. Their IP and technical know-how provides users with straightforward solutions, improving the experience whilst making life easier.”

This new partnership supports the recent announcement of the National Music Publishers Association, which is going after apps that use music without getting the necessary licences.The NMPA is partnering with Songclip to properly provide a licensed solution.

“Our partnership with Hipgnosis provides a unique opportunity for consumer apps to license some of the most popular and iconic songs ever written and recorded," said Kendall Berman, chief business officer at Songclip. "Distributing the Hipgnosis Songs catalogue via our API tremendously increases both the quality and value of the Songclip library for our existing partners, and future partners to come.”