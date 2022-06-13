Songclip signs strategic partnership with UMG and UMPG

Songclip has agreed a multi-year global strategic partnership with Universal Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group.

Songclip, which created the patented Songclip API, will integrate music from UMG’s and UMPG’s artist and songwriter roster as a feature in consumer applications - including dating apps, gaming apps and messaging apps - and across global social platforms. It builds on an existing partnership with Universal Music Group.

The music clip company provides music as a core feature to drive consumer engagement and loyalty for apps and social platforms. It manages and facilitates search, catalogue & compliance, licensing, royalty payments and reporting.

Songclip raised $11 million in new funding in 2021.

Partnering with UMG and UMPG enables Songclip to facilitate the integration of the global music catalogue as a dedicated feature across partners in the expanding app and social media marketplace. Songclip’s technology suite ensures that all music is properly accounted for and licensed.

“As industry leaders in forging digital ecosystem partnerships, we are always looking for innovative ways to engage audiences, creators and services across consumer apps and social platforms” said Michael Nash, EVP, digital strategy, Universal Music Group. “Our ongoing, elevated relationship with Songclip allows us to extend our reach in the digital ecosystem, with proper management and monetisation for the IP of our artists’ music.”

Clips are a foundational asset class that drive multiple new revenue streams for artists and their music Andy Blacker

“In today’s rapidly advancing digital landscape, there are more platforms than ever before seeking to connect fans with the songs they love,” said Stephen Dallas, Senior vice president of business & legal affairs & digital business development, UMPG. “UMPG continues to be on the forefront of driving value for our songwriters through our support of the development of these digital initiatives. We are pleased to enter into this new agreement with Songclip which acts as an on-ramp for audiovisual services to launch with licensed music in the marketplace.”

“Clips are a foundational asset class that drive multiple new revenue streams for artists and their music,” said Andy Blacker, co-CEO and co-founder, Songclip. “We built Songclip to allow for accountable partnerships between apps and the music industry, with a key mission of empowering social consumption and discovery.”

Songclip manages a searchable library of music tagged by expression.

“Songclip’s patented technology and products facilitate an exciting array of new use cases for music - from video creation to gaming to collectibles and more,” added John van Suchtelen, co-CEO and co-founder, Songclip. “Our platform is the bridge to integrating short-form music in a compliant, easy and efficient way.”

Songclip has existing partnerships with WMG, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG and 7,500 other rights owners. It curates a library of over three million metadata-rich music clips through expert human curation and AI.