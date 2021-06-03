Songtradr acquires creative music agency MassiveMusic

B2B music licensing marketplace Songtradr has acquired global creative music agency MassiveMusic.



The deal combines MassiveMusic’s music for brands footprint with Songtradr’s technologies and data-informed B2B music products to create "the only complete tech enabled music solution for brands in the digital age".

“MassiveMusic has built a standout reputation for bold, brilliant, creative music solutions for brands over the last 20+ years,” said Paul Wiltshire (pictured), CEO of Songtradr. “The complexities of the B2B music industry have made it challenging to fully adopt and leverage technology, limiting it from experiencing the same growth as the consumer music industry. Bringing our companies and competencies together creates the scale and trust to enable a true transformation of the B2B music industry and unlock significant growth potential.”

Our services are fully complementary to each other Hans Brouwer, MassiveMusic

MassiveMusic, which will lead the B2B music services division of Songtradr Group, has approximately 85 employees with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The company creates and curates music, strategic sonic branding solutions and music management for global brands such as Nike, Heineken, Apple and UEFA.

“At MassiveMusic we are very excited to be joining forces with Songtradr,” said Hans Brouwer, founder and CEO of MassiveMusic. "Our services are fully complementary to each other, allowing us to further enrich the services that we provide to our clients. The global brands and talented creative agencies we work with can all profit from the unique proposition that is created by combining the world's biggest B2B music licensing technology company with the leading global creative music agency.”

Songtradr, which has over 300,000 tracks licensed through their ecosystem and more than 1.5 millions tracks on their platform, acquired Big Sync Music in 2019, and since gone on to acquire Cuesongs, Song Zu, Pretzel, Tunefind and made an investment into ASX listed music data company Jaxsta.

This year, MassiveMusic launched data-driven sonic branding tool: MassiveBass, a platform that combines art and science and predicts success in recall, distinctiveness and connection to brand personality.