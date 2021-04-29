Songtradr aquires music technology firm Tunefind

Songtradr has acquired music technology and data company Tunefind.

Tunefind is a comprehensive database and online source of information for music in television, film and video games.

“Tunefind is a key trusted industry resource for music use across all major entertainment formats,” said Paul Wiltshire, CEO of Songtradr, the music licensing marketplace. “The depth of its database and coverage are unparalleled. As we continue our ambition to develop the best tools for B2B music discovery, Tunefind’s encyclopedia of music used in TV, film and gaming has considerable unrealized value, and equally our extensive data from advertising music use will expand the Tunefind offering.”

Along with an active community of millions of monthly users, Tunefind partners with over 250 of the world’s leading music supervisors to source song data directly from the experts responsible for selecting the music to be featured in TV shows, movies, and video games.

“We’re very excited about this new phase in the Tunefind journey,” said Amanda Byers, MD of Tunefind. “The Songtradr ecosystem and technology accelerates Tunefind from a product and data perspective so we can continue to provide the best resource for the industry.”

Tunefind also provides API data services under contract to clients such as Plex, Chartmetric, and other key music industry partners. In addition, the platform powers the Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter TV Music Chart.

Tunefind is the second music data venture Songtradr has completed after investing into Jaxsta in September 2020. Songtradr and Jaxsta recently completed their first integration providing Jaxsta users with seamless access to claim neighboring rights via jaxsta.com, which claims to be the largest music credits database in the world.