Sonos unveils exclusive artist stations from FKA Twigs, Bjork, Chemical Brothers and D'Angelo

Sonos has unveiled a new line-up of exclusive artists stations and original programming coming to Sonos Radio and subscription tier Sonos Radio HD.

While Sonos has been known as a speaker manufacturer and platform for streaming giants, it is now curating its own service for listeners. Sonos said it’s now the third most streamed service on its own speakers.

Sonos has expanded into new show formats and genres based on human curation.

Adding to its growing catalogue of stations from artists, curators, and DJs, Sonos has announced the launch of personal stations from D’Angelo, FKA Twigs, Björk and The Chemical Brothers. The stations give fans exclusive access to artist’s latest inspirations and obsessions through hand-selected songs and personal commentary.

New radio shows from artists currently streaming on Sonos Radio, including Thom Yorke, Brittany Howard, Dolly Parton and Third Man Records, will also debut.

New genre stations will be added including Blacksmith Radio from Corey Smith, industry veteran and manager to acts such as De La Soul, Vince Staples, Mos Def and Dave Chappelle. Smyth will give listeners a behind-the-scenes look at his career with reflections and lessons from his years in the industry, conversations with his closest collaborators and his favourite tracks.

The brand’s ad-free signature station, Sonos Sound System, will also launch new shows including Object of Sound, a weekly radio show and podcast hosted by poet and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib.

“Sonos' original and artist-curated stations go beyond the playlist format to inspire listeners to discover new music with the personal context and stories that add meaning,” said Brian Beck, global head of music at Sonos. "These stations are direct lines into the minds of creators, and opportunities to hear what fuels their creativity in a fresh, raw way. We're giving listeners a chance to find new music by flipping through the personal record collections of some of the most private but influential artists of our time. It's taking music discovery to the next level."