Sonos unveils free new radio streaming service

Sonos has announced the launch of Sonos Radio, a free, ad-supported streaming radio service.
Sonos Radio will complement the 100-plus streaming options available on Sonos, bringing together more than 60,000 stations from multiple partners alongside original programming.
Handpicked by a team of curators, DJs and artists, new Sonos Stations feature diverse musical selections inspired by both classics and current favourites, while ad-free artist stations will focus on current influences and inspirations, starting with a personal station from Thom Yorke.
In addition, Sonos Sound System, will feature new artists, stories and insights into today’s music. Customers can listen via the Sonos app starting today.
“Sonos has always made it easy for customers to discover the riches of streaming music services by building premium products that sound great and by giving customers the freedom to use the services of their choice,” said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence.
“Sonos Radio brings together streaming radio services and a select set of curated radio stations in a simple, elegant way. This is just a beginning as we work to deliver services that provide our customers a better experience, and provide our music streaming service partners an opportunity to highlight their best content.”
Thom Yorke’s station, In The Absence Thereof..., launches today.
“Here in a new form is that ever rolling compilation/office chart habit of mine of putting together what I have found recently that fascinates or moves me, what obsesses me, challenges me, opens new doors, reminds me of what I might have forgotten, is insanely complex or elegantly simple, violent, funny, messy, heavy or light," said Yorke. "Whatever has hit me over the head basically. It may be new or old or just dug up again. With all this time we have behind doors I hope this provides a welcome connection and escape... and perhaps stops the walls closing in quite so quick.”
Upcoming artist curated stations from Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, David Byrne, and Third ManRecords will debut in the coming weeks.