Sony and UMG team on Snowcrash NFT platform with collectibles set for Bob Dylan & Miles Davis

Snowcrash has launched its premier NFT trading platform, formed in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

Snowcrash will “bring together diverse segments of technology, the creative arts and digital innovation”, according to a statement.

NFTs for cultural icons Bob Dylan and Miles Davis are slated for release this year, with further projects with partners to be announced in the coming months. UMG and Sony represent Dylan for, respectively, publishing and recordings.

Snowcrash works with intellectual property holders, brands and artists to create collections, including primary drops, limited editions, streaming rights and digital goods. It pledges to provide an efficient and eco-friendly experience for buyers, sellers and creators.

Snowcrash was created by filmmaker Jesse Dylan, NFT pioneer Walter De Brouwer, and entertainment executive Jeff Rosen. Rosen is president of the Bob Dylan Music Company, a position he has held for more than 30 years. His responsibilities include music publishing, a film and television production company, a fine art business, a lithographic company, and coordinating the professional concerns of Bob Dylan.

Dennis Kooker, president, global digital business, Sony Music Entertainment, said: “Snowcrash is a promising new NFT marketplace with strong leadership connections to the music community, experienced technology vision and differentiated in-house creative capabilities. We are pleased to be partnering with them to identify and develop a range of opportunities for our recording artists with a focus on delivering accessible, user-friendly experiences for both creators and fans.”

The all-star team behind Snowcrash promises to deliver exciting new creative opportunities for our global roster Michael Nash

Michael Nash, EVP, digital strategy, Universal Music Group, said: “A critical part of UMG’s strategy in this space is to develop artist-focused, premium campaigns and fan-oriented collectables with world-class partners, which will enable our artists and labels to advance their cultural influence at the forefront of innovation. The all-star team behind Snowcrash, with the incredible experience and perspective that Jeff, Jesse and Walter bring from their varied backgrounds and fields, promises to deliver exciting new creative opportunities for our global roster of artists and songwriters.”

Snowcrash works with intellectual property holders, brands, artists, generative art scientists, AR-XR-VR artists, interactive world builders and games world architects in visual art, music, movies, sports, games, architecture, and collectibles.

Walter De Brouwer said: “With Snowcrash, we have found a perfect opportunity where the entertainment community, Silicon Valley and Wall Street all come together to create opportunities for artists and organisations impacting the world today. We have also launched the platform on the Solana blockchain, which is a much better choice for the environment.”

Jesse Dylan has built partnerships and collaborations over the past 10 years, since launching his own agency Wondros. “By creating Snowcrash, we have a platform that brings artists together with impactful organisations," he said. "I believe we have seen just the tip of the iceberg in this emerging space.”

Snowcrash’s work goes beyond its own NFT storefront. Snowcrash recently partnered with UNICEF on NFTs celebrating the 75th anniversary of the organisation.