Sony Music and Pinkfong partner on Baby Shark NFT collection

SmartStudy, the creator of Baby Shark and brand Pinkfong, has unveiled its Baby Shark NFT collection.

The collection is now live for viewing on MakersPlace, the marketplace for digital art. Baby Shark: Collection No. 1 will be available for purchase on December 2, 2021 at 11.30 pm (UK).

Pinkfong’s Baby Shark was named the world’s most viewed video in YouTube history last year. It has almost 9.8 billion views.

The single released by Relentless, which peaked at No.6 in the UK, has sales of 1,740,129, according to the Official Charts Company.

The six-piece collection includes one unique piece and five limited edition pieces, featuring Baby Shark and his family in original, loopable animations inspired by holographic collectors’ playing cards. Each piece is accompanied by audio that references the song.

Collaborating with its global music partner Sony Music Entertainment/Relentless Records, Pinkfong developed the framework of a rare collection that merges the original Baby Shark with new visual techniques and sounds.

The unique piece, titled Baby Shark No. 1, is a one-minute-long digital art piece that features Baby Shark as he journeys through a newly reimagined dream-like underwater world. The accompanying music is a classically composed, bespoke electronic movement built around the melody.

As an additional memento, the winner of the unique piece will be gifted a one-off custom vinyl created by Pinkfong exclusively for this NFT, featuring the music from the unique piece and accompanying art.

Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA, said: “We are excited to finally reveal Baby Shark's first NFT collection. This marks the beginning of our venture into the world of NFT, an important next chapter of Baby Shark's journey. As a sensation born on the internet, it is a natural progression for Baby Shark to embrace NFTs and we are thrilled to share the experience with the community.”

Dannie Chu, MakersPlace co-founder and CEO, said: “Over the last year we have seen strong demand from our community for music-inspired NFTs. We want to expand our offerings in this space by providing the platform, tools and curatorial support to help bring great audio-visual works to life on the blockchain. We are thrilled to partner with Pinkfong to bring the world of Baby Shark to the digital arts space.”