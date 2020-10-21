Sony Music and TikTok partner on George Michael channel

As part of the 30th anniversary of Freedom! ‘90, Sony Music UK has partnered with TikTok to bring George Michael's music to a new generation of fans.

For the first time, TikTokers will be able to use Michael’s repertoire in their video creations and access his greatest hits on the Sounds page.

An official George Michael TikTok account has launched, with archival footage of interviews, performances and video excerpts reimagined for TikTok's community. The channel will celebrate his career in Wham! and as a solo artist.

Heidi Boston-Thompson, head of digital marketing & audience growth at Sony Music Commercial Group/Sony Music UK, said: "The TikTok community are aligned with so many of George Michael’s values. George championed individualism, activism and friendship. His songs will always be relevant, and we love nothing more than seeing new generations discovering the meaning alongside the iconic music. We’re delighted to bring George’s unique soul to the platform to inspire future creations."

Toyin Mustapha, music partnerships manager at TikTok, said: "As huge George Michael fans we're honoured to have him join TikTok and bring his music to our community. He is an artist whose musical legacy transcends generations and we can’t wait to see how it takes off on our platform.”

TikTok won in the Music Consumer Innovation category at the Music Week Awards.