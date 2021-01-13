Sony Music Entertainment plans immersive virtual show for Madison Beer

Madison Beer has revealed plans to play a virtual gig in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Verizon, organised through Sony’s new Immersive Music Studios department.

Taking place in a virtual recreation of the Sony Concert Hall in New York, the immersive performance will see the singer appear in 3D as a virtual avatar to play tracks from her upcoming Epic Records debut album, Life Support.

Fans will be able to take part in the Madison Beer Immersive Reality Concert Experience on PlayStation VR and Oculus VR, while a 2D version will be available to on video streaming. The event is due to take place in the coming weeks, with a firm date to be announced.

Madison Beer said: “The process of putting this performance together is like nothing I’ve ever done before. I love creating visuals, so it was really exciting for me to get involved in the process and make something special for my fans. We’re all disappointed we can’t go out and experience these songs on tour together, so creating a performance like this one feels like a true gift.”

Sylvia Rhone, chairwoman and CEO, Epic Records, said: “Madison Beer is raising the bar of what’s possible in a virtual concert performance and we couldn’t be more excited. With this cutting-edge collaboration of music and technology, Madison has brought her innovative vision to life in a unique way while taking it to new heights. This is another example of Epic’s commitment to empower our artists with groundbreaking opportunities to expand their creative options and engage fans through immersive experiences.”

Dennis Kooker, president, global digital business and US sales, Sony Music Entertainment, added: “We are pleased to be partnering with Verizon to bring Madison Beer's groundbreaking immersive performance to fans across a range of streaming and VR platforms. This is a forward-looking, incredibly lifelike experience that brings a new dimension to Madison's artistry and highlights the capabilities of these innovative formats which bring fans closer to the music than ever before.”

Erin McPherson, Verizon’s head of consumer content and partnerships, said: “New technologies only become real for consumers through groundbreaking performances like this one. Madison Beer is one of the most exciting young performers today, and her willingness to disrupt is a glimpse into the future of creativity and engagement in music. As interactive performances continue to evolve, Madison Beer and Sony will stand as a milestone in the development of new, immersive experiences for consumers, powered by Verizon.”

The event was previewed this week at CES 2021, with a first-look video available here.