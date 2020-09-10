Sony Music Entertainment reveals new podcast content

Sony Music Entertainment will launch almost 40 podcast shows this year, it announced at its IAB Podcast Upfront presentation.

Amongst its music coverage, Sportscaster and NFL sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak revealed a new music and sports crossover podcast set to air early next year.

Tracy Clayton and Akoto Ofori-Atta will also host a new show celebrating throwback hits in My 90s Playlist.

SVP, podcast business development and operations, Emily Rasekh, said: “At Sony Music, we’ve always equipped our artists with the tools and market expertise they need to thrive. We bring that same artist-centric, collaborative spirit to podcasting. We’re leveraging our status as a global company to amplify voices from around the world to the widest audiences possible.”

Sony Music will also release a variety of shows across genres, which cover true crime, music, racial justice, politics and current events.

Other podcasts see David Tennant chat with Jim Parsons, Judi Dench and Dan Levy on the latest series of David Tennant Does A Podcast With.

Director and producer Adam McKay will combine historical and political themes as he discusses basketball in the 1980s with YouTube Ari Cagan.