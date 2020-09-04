Sony Music's 4th Floor Creative launches artist-led quiz series for Alexa devices

Sony Music UK’s digital division, 4th Floor Creative, has launched the first of the label’s new artist-led quiz series available exclusively for UK-registered Alexa devices, Number One Fan.

Number One Fan allows fans to connect with their favourite artists one-on-one through daily interactions via the skill. After being tasked with one question each day for a month, fans will also be invited to take part in a draw to win exclusive prizes.

BRIT Award winner Tom Walker will be the first artist to put his fans to the test starting this Monday (September 7), asking questions about his early life, music and life on tour.

Users can enable the Number One Fan skill in the Amazon Alexa Store in the UK only, or by saying “Alexa, open Number One Fan” to their Alexa device. Users will then be greeted by Walker’s voice to explain how the quiz works and how to answer the questions.

The launch of the Alexa Skill follows the announcement of Walker’s single, Wait For You, released by Relentless Records.

The quiz follows the launch of the Hand Wash Tunes Skill in May this year. This featured custom musical timers recorded by a range of international artists including Scouting For Girls, Dodie, Au/Ra and more. Sony Music UK also teamed up with RCA UK’s Paloma Faith to release Paloma's Bedtime, a skill to help send your child to sleep.

The Tom Walker edition of the Number One Fan skill has been produced in collaboration between Sony Music UK’s 4th Floor Creative and Tom Walker’s label, Relentless Records.

Dorothy Hui, VP, digital & audience development for Sony Music UK’s 4th Floor Creative, said: “As voice technology becomes more sophisticated and ubiquitous, conversational interfaces will transform how we market artists and facilitate music discovery. Sony Music UK is continuing to build our learning agenda in voice technology and Number One Fan is the next phase in this venture. Tom Walker is the perfect artist to pilot this skill — his personality shines through in the voiceover and his fanbase indexes highly with voice technology.”

Sony Music will be analysing the results before launching Number One Fan as a rolling series with more artists in the coming months.