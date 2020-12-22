Sony Music's Raftaar is the first Indian artist to partner with Fortnite

Sony Music India and Epic Games have partnered on a new Fortnite campaign featuring music from Indian rapper and music composer Raftaar.

The Bhangra Boogie Cup is an in-game competition targeting the mobile gaming community in India. While global acts including BTS and Marshmello have featured in Fortnite, Bhangra Boogie Cup is the first collaboration between an Indian artist and Fortnite.

It is also the latest in a series of partnerships between Sony Music and Epic Games, including an appearance by Travis Scott which drew 12.3 million live views.

Raftaar’s new original track Click Pow Get Down, which is set for a full release by Sony Music India on December 29, will be available to unlock as an award for Bhangra Boogie Cup winners in the game. Gamers can also purchase the song in the Fortnite in-game item shop from December 30.

"Our partnership with Epic Games offers new opportunities to reach fans by fusing two great sources of entertainment together,” said Rajat Kakar, MD, Sony Music India. “Raftaar's 'Click Pow Get Down' is a song packed with energy and positivity, and we’re excited to see the response from gamers."

Raftaar signed an exclusive recording agreement with Sony Music India in July earlier this year, alongside a new partnership with his independent label Kalamkaar, which is home to young hip-hop, rap, pop and EDM talent from the country.

"I can't wait to present the track to Indian gamers and partnering with Epic Games is a great way to wind 2020 up,” added Raftaar. “I hope to make an impact with the song that has been created keeping the spirit of Fortnite in mind!"