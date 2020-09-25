Sony Music UK promotes Dorothy Hui to SVP role at 4th Floor Creative

Sony Music UK has promoted Dorothy Hui to SVP of digital and audience development at 4th Floor Creative, the company’s central creative and strategy hub.

In her new role she will continue to lead the company’s digital and audience development team – comprised of insight and analytics, CRM and owned platforms – and will expand her remit to facilitate cross-functional opportunities within gaming & eSports and voice technology.

Hui will continue to report directly to Cassandra Gracey, president of 4th Floor Creative.

Hui joined Sony Music from Roc Nation in 2015 as VP of Digital. Since arriving, she has worked across Sony Music’s frontline labels to track rapidly changing audience behaviour and new technology.

Hui has helped the company maximise reach via digital platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook while focusing on driving artists’ owned audiences. She has also steered Sony Music’s learning agenda and launched Digital Uncovered, a series of learning and development workshops to highlight key digital topics impacting the wider business.

Hui spearheaded the 4th Floor Creative Spark Innovation Programme, designed to launch and bring to life experimental and market-first ideas. The programme has instigated innovative projects including a first of its kind streaming data-driven merchandise collection for Bring Me the Horizon, voice app projects including a world-first artist Amazon Alexa Skill for Paloma Faith Paloma’s Bedtime, and pan-Sony projects such as 4th Floor Creative’s collaboration with PlayStation Worldwide Studios on Tom Grennan VR.

Hui also served as chair of the digital committee for the BRIT Awards from 2017 to 2019.

Before joining Sony Music UK, Hui was based in New York City and led the digital marketing team at Roc Nation, where she oversaw global digital strategy for artists including Rihanna, Shakira and J Cole.

I’m delighted to continue leading our efforts to help unlock the value of the fan for our artists Dorothy Hui

Dorothy Hui said: “Our business is increasingly dictated by rapidly changing audience behaviours, coupled with technological advances. 4th Floor Creative is well positioned to work with Sony Music UK labels and deliver best-in-class services for our artists to build and engage fanbases through an insight-led approach to our digital strategies.

“I’m delighted to continue leading our efforts to help unlock the value of the fan for our artists and align our artists’ music to all the key moments in a fan’s life. I’m grateful to Jason Iley and Cassandra Gracey for their trust, support and vision as my team contributes to shaping a music company of the future.”

Cassandra Gracey said: “Dorothy is a champion. Her passion, energy and commitment in keeping Sony Music and our artists at the forefront of technology and innovation knows no limits. Dorothy is world class and I love learning from her and working with her every day.”

Last year Hui joined the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour.

