SoundCloud appoints Emmy Lovell as global head of music

SoundCloud has appointed Emmy Lovell to be its global head of music.

Lovell will be based in London and report to chief content and marketing officer, Lauren Wirtzer-Seawood.

In this role, Lovell will lead SoundCloud’s global music strategy and oversee the company’s artist and label relations and commercial label partnerships teams.

“By working closely with artists, managers and labels worldwide, Lovell will build the relationships, capabilities and insights that connect and deepen the relationship between SoundCloud’s passionate fans and their favourite artists,” said a statement.

Lovell is a veteran music industry executive who most recently led Napster’s app relaunch as interim CEO and was previously the company’s CSO. Prior to that, Lovell was EVP at WEA, part of the global artist and label services arm of Warner Music Group.

Throughout her career, Lovell has developed major campaigns for global artists including Kylie Minogue, Coldplay, Muse, Chemical Brothers, Gorillaz, Deadmau5, Danger Mouse and Tinie Tempah.

“Emmy is the consummate music executive,” said Lauren Wirtzer-Seawood, CCO/CMO, SoundCloud. “Her passion for the business and deep expertise in partnering with artists at all stages of their careers is critical as we continue to pioneer the future of fandom and unlock the full potential of the artist and fan relationship on SoundCloud.”

“SoundCloud’s influence in pop culture is felt globally and their fast-paced and progressive approach to challenging the status quo in the music industry is refreshing,” said Lovell. “I look forward to working with Lauren and the team to continue the brilliant and innovative work SoundCloud has already done to create connection between their vibrant artist and fan communities.”

SoundCloud recently launched the company's refreshed creator suite SoundCloud for Artists, as well partnering with music collaboration and data management tool Session. It has also completed the acquisition of music AI company Musiio.

The platform has also agreed a global licensing deal with Warner Music Group as the first major to sign up to its Fan-Powered Royalties system.

Subscribers can click here to read our interview with SoundCloud CEO Michael Weissman.