SoundCloud For Artists' benefits expand to include Squarespace, Adobe, Discord and Rap Plug

SoundCloud has formed partnerships with Squarespace, Adobe, Discord and Rap Plug, which will bring a new suite of benefits to artists on the platform.

The new partners mark a significant expansion of the SoundCloud For Artists member benefits programme, which already includes exclusive offers and discounts from music industry brands and services.

SoundCloud Next and Next Pro artists will now be able to access the following benefits:

– Squarespace: Unique music themed domains from Squarespace. Users can take their music online with a domain like .band, and then create a website, engage with fans and sell custom merch.

– Discord: Three months of Discord Nitro free. The partnership provides access to Server Boosts, custom emoji and stickers, HD video streaming and more.

– Rap Plug: 30-plus free courses from award-winning industry professionals who have worked with artists including Drake, Rihanna, Jay Z, Lil Baby, SZA and more.

SoundCloud artists will also be able to access benefits from Adobe in the coming weeks, including 20% off on Adobe Premiere Pro and trials of Adobe Express Premium.

“Being an artist today often requires more than making great music,” said Tracy Chan, newly promoted to chief content officer at SoundCloud. “Between managing your online presence, creating assets for social media, and building out a community, there’s a lot artists have to handle.

“We’re aware of that and we want to make things easier by offering benefits that help you across all areas of your career. It’s great to be partnering with other creator-first companies like Squarespace, Adobe, Discord and Rap Plug to provide a benefits package you can’t find anywhere else.”

“We are thrilled to partner with SoundCloud to support its thriving community of artists, musicians and creators,” said Kinjil Mathur, chief marketing officer at Squarespace. “This collaboration aligns with our core values in giving artists a way to stand out and succeed by establishing their digital presence, building a beautiful website, and connecting with audiences across multiple touchpoints.”

Since launching SoundCloud For Artists in 2022, SoundCloud has introduced a range of updates including the new Fans tool for artists, direct messages on mobile, a new comments tool, a global licensing deal with Merlin, and additional member benefits partners such as Feature.FM.