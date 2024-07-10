SoundCloud forms strategic partnership with Resident Advisor

SoundCloud and electronic music events platform Resident Advisor (RA) have formed a strategic partnership to further connect artists and fans.

The initiative aims to improve music and event discovery by intermixing SoundCloud and Resident Advisors profiles.

“The partnership marks the beginning of a longer-term allegiance between Resident Advisor and SoundCloud to enhance the discovery experience for the wider electronic music community,” said a statement. “Throughout the year, users can expect further feature releases and integrations aimed at fostering even deeper connections between artists, promoters, labels and fans.”

Key aspects of the partnership include:

Event integration: SoundCloud artists with a Resident Advisor profile will now automatically have their next three events displayed on their SoundCloud profile web page. Creators can boost the visibility of upcoming performances and ensure their most recent events are featured, while fans can find and purchase tickets to their next show.

SoundCloud widget: An embeddable SoundCloud media player displayed on all Resident Advisor event pages, enabling RA users to listen to mixes and tracks by DJs on the line-up before and after buying a ticket.

RA playlist on SoundCloud: A Resident Advisor curated playlist on SoundCloud championing electronic music genres and subgenres.

Amplifying emerging artists: Co-branded editorial features to highlight rising artists in the electronic music space.

Simon Kempner, chief operating officer at Resident Advisor, said: "The integration of Resident Advisor's events API with SoundCloud's platform opens up exciting possibilities for the electronic music community. By seamlessly connecting event information across platforms, we're empowering promoters, club owners, artists, DJs, labels, and fans through increased visibility and engagement."

"This marks an exciting moment for SoundCloud as we open up the electronic music event space to our users,” said Devi Mahadevia, senior vice president of strategy & growth at SoundCloud. “Club culture is the lifeblood of electronic music and by integrating Resident Advisor's events onto our platform, we're further enriching the music discovery journey for our listening community."

Artists are encouraged to add media and events to their Resident Advisor artist page and link their RA account to their SoundCloud artist page.