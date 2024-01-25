SoundCloud integrates with assistive AI tools to enable direct uploads for artists

SoundCloud has partnered with music technology companies Fadr, Soundful and Voice-Swap to introduce integrations that allow artists to upload songs created with assistive AI tools directly to the streaming platform.

It follows past integrations with Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) including GarageBand and FL Studio. The move is designed to support artists with easy access to tools that support innovation and creativity.

The integrations are with the following services:

– Fadr, which allows users to create mash-ups and remixes of their own favourite songs regardless of their experience level.

– Soundful AI, which generates studio-quality music for creators.

– Voice-Swap, which allows musicians to transform vocal stems using generative AI to match the style of licensed artist voices.

“At SoundCloud, we take pride in being ground zero for musical experimentation,” said SoundCloud CEO Eliah Seton. “That’s why we’re home to what’s next in music. AI is top of mind for us in this context, and we’re excited about how this technology can be applied to serve and empower artists. These partners, which we’ve selected intentionally, reflect the very best of what the industry has to offer in this arena: tools that open up new creative avenues and make artists’ lives a little bit easier.”

The new integrations, which will be available soon, allow SoundCloud artists to easily share newly created songs through a built-in ‘Upload to SoundCloud’ option that will live inside each individual tool. Songs uploaded directly to SoundCloud will also be automatically tagged to indicate which tool they were made with.

Artists will be able to edit their newly uploaded tracks directly from their SoundCloud profile page.

In tandem with this announcement, SoundCloud is applying new methods to prevent AI abuse and protect its artists by blocking AI bots from crawling its site and training models on its catalogue.

Since launching SoundCloud For Artists in 2022, the platform has introduced a range of updates including the new Fans tool for artists, direct messages on mobile, a new Comments tool, a global licensing deal with Merlin, and additional member benefits partners.