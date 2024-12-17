SoundCloud launches 'affordable' artist subscription plan for emerging talent

SoundCloud is introducing a new artist subscription plan called Artist, designed to be more affordable for emerging musicians.

Priced at $3.25 a month (or $39/year), the Artist plan sits between Basic (free) and Artist Pro subscriptions ($8.25 a month, formerly known as Next Pro).

“By lowering the cost of entry, we’re giving more artists the opportunity to break into the music industry, find their audience, and start monetising their work,” said a statement.

As part of this update, SoundCloud is renaming Next Pro as Artist Pro to better reflect the range of options.

"At SoundCloud, we believe great music can come from anywhere, and it shouldn’t be held back by cost or complexity," said Eliah Seton, CEO of SoundCloud. "That’s why we created the Artist plan – to provide emerging musicians with pro-level tools and distribution at an affordable price.

“As the only creator platform in music that directly connects artists with fans, we’re making it even easier for artists to get heard. Whether you’re just starting out or taking the next step, SoundCloud is here to help artists reach their full potential and connect with fans ready to listen."

The new artist plan includes the following:

- Upload: Upload unlimited tracks within a total content limit of three hours.

- Distribute: Distribute two tracks per month to SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, TikTok, and over 60 other platforms.

- Monetise: Get 100% of royalties from plays on SoundCloud, and get paid for your streams on other platforms as well.

- Get Promoted and Playlisted: SoundCloud’s algorithm helps get music in front of fans and the best performing tracks can get amplified on fan-powered playlists like Buzzing.

- Master: One professional mastering credit per month.

- Replace Tracks: Swap out tracks three times per month to improve music without losing the plays, likes, or comments already earned.

The Artist plan was piloted in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.