SoundCloud launches Go+ in Scandinavian with Polaris Hub deal

SoundCloud have made a major push into several Scandinavian markets.

The streaming service has not only launched it's Go+ in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, but it has signed an agreement with The Polaris Hub which licences the repertoires of the three Nordic collection societies, Koda, Teosto and Tono online.

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with SoundCloud," said Polaris Hub CEO Åsa Carild.

"This ensures that Nordic composers and music authors will continue to receive remuneration when their music is streamed,

as well as data on music usage from different territories. This is yet another important milestone for our members."

Additionally, SoundCloud has also announced the upgrade of a new suite of functionality for its Apple IOS app.

The new shortcuts make it easier for fans to see if artists they like have have uploaded or reposted a track the second they open the SoundCloud.

Recently SoundCloud’s head of independent label services Josh Nicoll explained how the platform will “constantly refresh itself” as it enters a new era.

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.