SoundCloud launches live programming on Twitch

SoundCloud is launching a live series on Twitch.

Each week, SoundCloud on Twitch will share resources for helping creators grow their careers.

Launching with a slate of originally produced live programming, SoundCloud on Twitch is designed to provide new ways for the creative community to engage with artists, producers and industry experts.

It kicks off Wednesday, May 6, at 7pm BST with Studio Sessions with Soulection, a weekly, 90-minute music show hosted by Soulection founder Joe Kay, and special guests digging through untapped beats, vocalists and remixes.

A three-hour, weekly live chat series, Cloud Bar, premieres on May 7 (2pm and repeated 7pm), with creators, industry execs and influencers discussing a range of topics. This week’s line-up includes CAA music agents Zach Iser and Caroline Yim; artist managers Byron Wilson, Matthew Burnett and Jordan Evans; Dae Bogan of The Mechanical Licensing Collective; XXL’s editorial director Georgette Cline; hip-hop entrepreneur Roger Gengo; recording artist, activist, and entrepreneur Vic Mensa; and founder and CEO of Biz 3 Publicity Kathryn Frazier.

Two new shows will debut the following week: Fresh Pressed, in which SoundCloud’s new tracks feature goes live, and Fast Track, where rising beat makers show off their skills.