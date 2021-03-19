SoundCloud names Drew Wilson chief operating and financial officer

SoundCloud has appointed entertainment and finance executive Drew Wilson as chief operating and chief financial Officer, effective April 1, 2021.

Wilson will oversee all finance and operations, including workplace, and people functions. He will report directly to Michael Weissman, CEO of SoundCloud.

Michael Weissman said: “I am excited to have Drew join SoundCloud. He is an entertainment industry leader with an incredibly strong business, operational and financial background, driving media organisations during a time of transformative change. His unique perspective in building business around emerging creative talent alongside his operational and financial skills, makes him the ideal fit for us as we continue to grow and expand our business into a next generation music entertainment company.”

Drew Wilson said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join SoundCloud and to work with Mike Weissman on expanding the company’s strategic vision and operational effectiveness. SoundCloud is well suited to grow and serve its young artist and listener community while taking advantage of new opportunities and changes in the market. SoundCloud is a dynamic company with great smart innovative people. I look forward to learning more about the company’s operations to help optimise performance and identify opportunities to expand the business."

Drew Wilson joins SoundCloud from First Look Media, where he served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer overseeing the media company’ operations, sales & distribution, HR, product and engineering, finance, strategic planning and business development.

Wilson also held prior CFO roles at AwesomenessTV in Los Angeles, RLJ Entertainment/AcornTV and divisional CFO and worldwide operations controller at Discovery Communications.

He sits on the boards of two non-profit organisations that support the education and uplifting of diverse voices in media including The Gotham/Independent Film Project (IFP) and Women of Color Unite (WOCU).