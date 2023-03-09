SoundCloud names Eliah Seton as CEO

SoundCloud has promoted Eliah Seton to chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Seton succeeds Michael Weissman who joined SoundCloud in 2017, serving as CEO since 2021. The company said he is departing for a new opportunity.

Seton joined SoundCloud in 2021 as president, overseeing the Creator and Roster operating divisions as well as strategy, M&A, content partnerships, business development, and distribution and artist partnerships.

In that role, he has refocused the business towards deepening the relationship between its artists and fans through new economic models, products and tools, according to SoundCloud. The company also announced that Fred Wilson, founder of Union Square Ventures and member of SoundCloud’s board since 2011, has been appointed as the new chairman.

Wilson succeeds SoundCloud founder Alexander Ljung, who served as CEO from 2007-2017 and chairman from 2017-2022. He will assume a new role as chairman emeritus of the SoundCloud board, continue to serve as a board member and remain available to the company’s management team and employees.

SoundCloud has a singular opportunity to forge the future of the music industry by unlocking the full power of fandom Eliah Seton

“I have served on SoundCloud’s board for more than a decade and can honestly say that I have never been more excited about the direction and leadership of the company,” said Fred Wilson. “Eliah’s passion for the business of music, relationships and vision are exactly what is needed for the next phase of SoundCloud’s growth. On behalf of the board, I want to thank Mike for his leadership, dedication and partnership over the past several years and welcome Eliah to this new role.”

“As the only platform with direct relationships with artists and fans at scale, SoundCloud has a singular opportunity to forge the future of the music industry by unlocking the full power of fandom,” said Seton. “I am grateful to Mike for our partnership, to Fred and the board for their confidence and thrilled to work alongside our incredible leadership team to realise that vision.”

Seton has overseen the launch of Fan-Powered Royalties (FPR) and the first ever major label licence on FPR with Warner Music Group, as well as the acquisition of AI machine-learning music tech company Musiio, among other developments.