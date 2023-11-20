SoundCloud relaunches charts to spotlight emerging talent and boost artist discovery

SoundCloud has relaunched its official charts in the US and UK.

The relaunch includes a revamped New & Hot Chart and a brand new Next Pro Chart to spotlight emerging talent.

The platform aims to enhance artist discovery and fandom with the latest developments. It follows a period of extensive research, development and internal testing.

“For artists, both aspiring and established, charts are more than just numbers; they symbolise validation, credibility, and a gateway to opportunities like record label signings, festival bookings, award nominations, global tours, and more,” said Emmy Lovell, global head of music at SoundCloud. “SoundCloud recognizes the paramount importance of mainstream charts, such as Billboard and the Official Charts, as indicators of success in the music industry, and we’re thrilled to enhance our own presence and credibility in this dynamic landscape.”

SoundCloud’s flagship New & Hot Chart has been refined to celebrate and promote the fastest growing artists and music gaining traction on the platform. SoundCloud Charts are refreshed every Thursday.

The Next Pro Chart will include unsigned and independent talent. Additionally, the genre-specific charts, which encompass rap, pop, R&B and electronic, have been refined by utilising Musiio proprietary AI data.

Furthermore, SoundCloud has enhanced security measures to safeguard against fraudulent streamers.

The platform has also announced a variety of forthcoming product updates including new algorithmically-driven Your Mix and MegaMix playlists, improved search functionality, and a more streamlined homepage.