SoundCloud unveils AI-powered partner integrations

SoundCloud has launched six AI-powered partner integrations.

In a move the platform says is helping with “democratising music creation”, the AI tools will give artists and fans the resources to remix, edit and produce music without a studio or extensive experience.

To coincide with the new integrations, SoundCloud has joined AI For Music’s Principles for Music Creation With AI, which pledges to uphold ethical and transparent AI practices that respect creators’ rights.

The six new assistive AI tools are:

Tuney: Enables remixing, editing and new track generation

Tuttii: A simplified, AI-driven remixing platform for licensed music

AlBeatz: Generate and customise beats

TwoShot: Collaborative AI tools for creating custom samples

Starmony: Tailored for singers and rappers, supporting fan music creation

ACE Studio: Generate singing vocals from MIDI and lyrics with studio-quality AI voices

To reinforce the commitment to responsible, innovative and ethical use of creative AI tools, SoundCloud is also partnering with Audible Magic and Pex. This will provide all existing and new AI partners access to content identification solutions ensuring rights-holders receive proper credit and compensation.

“SoundCloud is paving the way for a future where AI unlocks creative potential and makes music creation accessible to millions, while upholding responsible and ethical practices," said Eliah Seton, CEO of SoundCloud. "We’re proud to be the platform that supports creators at every level, fuels experimentation and empowers fandom."

These new tools join SoundCloud’s existing AI integrations – Fadr, Soundful, and Voice-Swap – allowing artists to easily share their creations to SoundCloud through a built-in ‘Upload To SoundCloud’ option within each tool.

Songs uploaded directly to SoundCloud will be automatically tagged to show the tool used and artists can edit their newly uploaded tracks directly from their SoundCloud profile page.

SoundCloud’s Next Pro tier creators can access discounts and free trials for all nine of the partner tools via SoundCloud for Artists (SC4A).