Southbank Centre to livestream gigs with Dice as part of revived online Inside Out season

The Southbank Centre has announced a series online events to take place during the current lockdown.

The London arts institution is reviving its Inside Out multi-arts series which took place last autumn.

Taking place between January 24 and March 28, the digital season includes music, spoken word and literature events.

Leading the music programme, The Cinematic Orchestra’s postponed global stream from the Royal Festival Hall will now take place on January 29, while Black Country, New Road will perform a streamed show from the Queen Elizabeth Hall on March 6

On March 19, the London Contemporary Orchestra will perform from the same venue, premiering specially-commissioned orchestral versions of Kelly Lee Owens' Arpeggi and Duval Timothy’s Look.

All three streams are being run in conjunction with Dice.

Bengi Unsal, head of contemporary music at the Southbank Centre, said: “While 2020 was undoubtedly a horrific year for our industry, we did see unprecedented demand for music streaming and on-demand gigs, showing – more than ever – just how much the UK’s cultural scene means to its people."

Skunk Anansie's Skin will launch her new memoir on March 4 as part of the season – she is also due to play Grace Jones’ Meltdown festival at the Southbank Centre in June – while Fearne Cotton, Ethan Hawke and Raven Leilani will be taking part in some of Inside Out's non musical events.

The Southbank Centre has previously said it will not reopen to the public until April this year at the earliest due to the pandemic.