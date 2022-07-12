Spotify acquires music trivia game Heardle

Spotify has acquired the Wordle-style music trivia game Heardle.

Terms of the deal for the daily music game have not been disclosed.

The streaming giant sees Heardle as a tool for music discovery, as well as being a game that’s popular with millions of players.

“Playing Heardle might just help you to rediscover old tracks you may have thought you’d forgotten, discover amazing new artists, or finally put a title to that wordless melody you’ve had caught in your head forever,” said a statement from Spotify.

“We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans,” said Jeremy Erlich, global head of music, Spotify. “Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs… and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem.”

For existing Heardle players, the look and feel of the game will stay the same (with Spotify branding) and it will remain free to play, Spotify confirmed. Heardle is available for users in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Players are tasked with guessing a song based on its opening notes. They get six guesses, with each hint giving a few more seconds of music. Ultimately, they get a chance to discover the song in its entirety, whether or not they guessed it correctly.

From today, players can listen to the full song on Spotify at the end of the game. The streaming giant is set to integrate Heardle and other interactive experiences more fully into Spotify.