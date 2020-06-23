Spotify added to Comcast's Xfinity TV streaming

Comcast has announced that Spotify is now available to stream on Xfinity.

Xfinity Flex customers in the US can say “Spotify” into their voice control remote to access the free streaming service, or premium service with a subscription. Spotify will also begin rolling out to X1 customers.

Comcast has reported double digit growth in streaming music consumption this year versus the same time last year, while Spotify is seeing the same trends. The increase in working from home is showing that more users are now streaming on their TVs, according to Comcast.

“Xfinity customers love the broad range of content available on Xfinity, all easily discoverable with the award winning Xfinity Voice Remote,” said Rebecca Heap, SVP, video and entertainment, Comcast Cable. “Music streaming on Xfinity X1 and Flex is at an all-time high and we’re pleased our customers will now be able to enjoy Spotify’s free and premium tiers and extensive library of on demand music, curated playlists and podcasts right on the TV alongside the growing catalog of entertainment already available on these platforms, adding even more great value to their Xfinity service.”

Spotify customers with Xfinity Flex and X1 can log in with existing credentials to start streaming.

Spotify joins other music and listening streaming services already available on X1 and Flex including Pandora, Amazon Music, Radio.com, iHeartRadio, Xite, NPR One, Music Choice, Stingray Music and Baeble.

Apple Music is not currently available via the platform.