Spotify aims to boost songwriters and producers with new Noteable platform

Spotify has revealed details of a new hub for songwriters, publishers and producers.

Launched this week, Noteable consolidates Spotify’s offering for the songwriting and production community in one place, with a new website and social media profiles aimed at encouraging collaboration. The platform will also offer a newsletter, The Beat Drop.

Collating the platform’s existing resources and adding new features, Noteable will house information on Spotify Publishing Analytics, Songwriter Pages, Songwriters Hub and Spotify For Artists.

In a blog post this week, Spotify said: “Whether you’re a publisher, a brand new songwriter, producer, or have numerous hits under your belt, we look forward to working with you, bringing these resources and opportunities into a new central home and expanding to new regions around the world throughout the year.”

Spotify revealed plans to introduce a video series for students titled How I Started, How It’s Going. It will also launch the Song Start series in partnership with Tamar Kaprelian and Ali Tamposi, who stars in the brand new edition of Music Week.

