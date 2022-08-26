Spotify and TikTok mark return of Notting Hill Carnival

After a two-year hiatus, Notting Hill Carnival returns as an in-person event on August 27-29.

While Covid prevented the event from going ahead in the last few years, Notting Hill Carnival continued virtually with support from digital partners including Spotify and TikTok.

Spotify’s Carnival Sounds microsite has returned for 2022 with content curated by artist tastemakers in collaboration with Notting Hill Carnival.

Highlights include carnival favourites taking over popular Spotify playlists, including Alicai Harley (Dancehall Party), Alison Hinds (Soca anthems), Afro Bashment (NSG), Xport (Koffee) and Popcaan (Dancehall Official).

The Spotify microsite invites listeners to explore the 42 sound systems and road DJs, including King Tubby’s, Channel One Soundsystem, Rampage Sound, Seduction City Sound and Virgo International

Writers including Chidera Eggerue, Colin Grant and Yasmin Joseph contribute original new writing, while Carnival Sounds features a collection of special podcasts featuring Black voices such Don Letts, Beenie Man and The Ace Records Podcast

Spotify has also created Notting Hill Carnival’s first ever electric float, which will join the parade this weekend. In addition to the electric float, Spotify will be partnering with Caribbean arts, culture and entertainment brand Socaholic to create a float which will hit the streets of Notting Hill this weekend.

Leroy Harris, Spotify UK and Ireland, artist marketing lead, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Notting Hill Carnival once again for a long overdue celebration. Spotify is committed to advancing equality by investing and elevating our Black voices and communities. In the last 60 years, Notting Hill Carnival has been a vibrant display and celebration of Caribbean culture in Britain. Curated for fans old and new, the Spotify Carnival microsite is a place for people to engage with the culture ahead of Carnival weekend.”

TikTok will have its own special float, which will parade through Notting Hill, featuring performances from Kes, WSTRN and Patrice Roberts.

The video app is partnering with Notting Hill Carnival for the second year running to showcase the historic event that celebrates Britain's Caribbean community. The event has amassed 20 million views across the #NottingHillCarnival and #NottingHillCarnival2022 hashtags.

The TikTok #CarnivalReady playlist has been curated by the team at Notting Hill. The platform will also be hosting a creator-led LIVE series, TikTok Unpacks, in the run-up to Carnival.

Lola Oyewole, entertainment creator partnerships, UK at TikTok, said: "We're so excited that Notting Hill Carnival will once again return to the streets of London. Our continued partnership with Notting Hill Carnival is part of our wider commitment to celebrate Black British culture and spotlight the diverse communities that inspire creativity and joy every day on TikTok. It's important that we use the power of TikTok to educate our community about what Carnival really means, and provide a platform for our Caribbean creators to share their stories."