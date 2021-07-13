Spotify and TikTok team up with subscriber offer

TikTok has teamed up with Spotify to offer eligible members of the TikTok community four months free of Spotify Premium in the UK.

The offer will also be available in six other European markets for three or four months of free Spotify Premium depending on the market. It targets millions of potential new customers for Spotify.

The move brings together two giants of the streaming economy - the established market leader in audio streaming and the booming short form video app. It also reflects an increasingly symbiotic relationship between both platforms, with TikTok helping to drive streaming consumption and Spotify’s vast catalogue seeding the video app with potential music content.

The offer is available to eligible users who are age 18-plus with a TikTok profile in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and Turkey, and who have not subscribed to Spotify Premium previously. Those who are eligible will receive a unique code that will enable them to redeem the Spotify Premium offer.

TikTok users can find the offer on their ‘For You’ and ‘Discover’ Pages, on a profile icon on the ‘Me’ Page, by searching for 'Spotify' on TikTok or by clicking on the required link from their mobile devices.

David Nunez, head of growth, Europe at TikTok, said: "TikTok is a sound-on, immersive experience, with music sitting at the heart of how people create and engage with content on the platform. We're delighted to bring this offer with Spotify Premium to our community, helping them gain even more enjoyment from the artists and tracks they've known on TikTok."

Marc Hazan, VP, global head of premium business development at Spotify, said: "As the world's leading audio streaming service, we are thrilled to offer eligible TikTok users in several markets access to all the music and podcasts they love anytime, anywhere. Spotify connects artists and listeners in a way that wasn't possible before, building a diverse community of music fans driven by discovery and inspiration. We are proud to introduce TikTok's enthusiastic and growing user base to the many benefits of Spotify Premium: millions of songs ad-free, on-demand, and offline."

Subscribers can click here to read Parlophone’s marketing head Anya Du Sauzay on the power of TikTok for artists and labels.